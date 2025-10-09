Greg Roman Addresses Chargers RB Plans After Omarion Hampton Injury
The Chargers are without their two top running backs after Omarion Hampton was placed on IR with an ankle injury. Najee Harris is already lost for the season with an Achilles injury, meaning the team is down to its third-string running back for the Week 6 tilt against the Dolphins.
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman addressed the plans for the team at running back on Sunday, offering some insight into how the team intends to approach the position with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal in the backfield.
"They’re gonna be big factors in the game, how it’s gonna unfold from step count standpoint... It can go a bunch of different ways in that regard," Roman said Thursday, via ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Neither Vidal nor Haskins boasts much NFL experience. Vidal, a former sixth-round pick out of Troy, appeared in 10 games last year and two games this season. In all, he's rushed 47 times for 173 yards and has six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. As for Haskins, he was drafted by the Titans in the fourth round in 2022 and has appeared in a total of 37 games in his career. He's logged 64 carries for 195 yards and two touchdowns. In 2025, he's only toted the ball five times for 13 yards.
Roman didn't spill too much information as to who will be the team's lead rusher, but he indicated both Haskins and Vidal have a big role to play against Miami.