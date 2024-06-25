Hallmark to Release 'Holiday Touchdown,' a Christmas Movie About Chiefs Fans
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be in a Christmas movie.
According to Variety, the Chiefs and the NFL are teaming up with the Hallmark Channel for an original movie dubbed Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story that will air during the 2024 edition of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas. The movie will star Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr.
The movie has a boilerplate Hallmark Christmas movie plot, but about a family of superfans and a Chiefs team employee. The only thing standing between the two main characters' happiness? A grandfather's lost hat.
Honestly, it sounds amazing.
The NFL, the Chiefs and Hallmark first worked together earlier this year for an ad campaign called “‘Tis the Postseason,” with Hynes starring in a Hallmark movie spoof called Falling for Football.
According to Variety, Hynes, a Canadian, grew up skateboarding and didn't learn about football or Taylor Swift until the NFL and Hallmark partnered together.
It really goes to show how effectively the Chiefs continue to find new audiences. Between the incessant winning, the ever-growing legend of Patrick Mahomes as well as Travis Kelce dating one of the biggest stars on the planet, the Chiefs are in a position to become what the Dallas Cowboys once were. It's quite a confluence of events.