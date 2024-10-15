Hot Mic Catches Mark Cuban Sharing His Honest Feelings About Jerry Jones on ESPN
Jerry Jones is having a rough day, but at least he has Mark Cuban's support. The Dallas Mavericks owner was on First Take on Tuesday, hours after the Dallas Cowboys owner had a disastrous local radio appearance where he threatened to have the hosts replaced.
Cuban was sitting at the desk with Stephen A. Smith and Shae Peppler Cornette when they teased a segment about what Jerry Jones said. As they went to commercial Cuban could be heard saying, "I feel bad for Jerry. I really do. I like him."
Having a fellow sports owner feel bad for Jones should really put his situation into perspective.
Jones was asked some questions about why his football team wasn't better and he got very defensive and kind of threatened to have some radio hosts replaced. It remains unclear if he even has the power to do that, but he certainly acted like he did. Which seems unnecessary considering the line of questioning. Jones is clearly just annoyed with having to answer the same questions about why he didn't make more moves in the offseason, but he could simply choose to not speak with the press multiple times a week like most owners. Instead he called in for his weekly radio show appearance and got salty when he didn't like the tone of the questions.
It doesn't seem like a situation where the billionaire needs you to feel sorry for him, even if another member of the First Take family was very upset with Jones.