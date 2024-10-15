Shannon Sharp Destroys Jerry Jones Over Threatening Dallas Radio Hosts
A bad week for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones only got worse on Tuesday. After his team got annihilated by the Detroit Lions, 47-9, in front of home fans on Sunday, Jones got into it with two Dallas radio hosts during a weekly interview spot with 105.3 The Fan. The longtime owner eventually got so heated about the line of questioning regarding the Cowboys' failures that he appeared to threaten the jobs of the hosts.
The tantrum has dragged the spotlight back to Jones and ESPN's Shannon Sharpe was not a fan of how Jones chose to conduct himself during the interview. In a passionate rant, Sharpe destroyed the Cowboys owner for his words and made it clear he will revel in the disappointments of the franchise until the day Jones is no longer at the helm.
"He put a man in fear for his job," Sharpe said when asked what he thought about Jones's comments. "I hate, I detest, I despise someone that will prey on the weak. And because Jerry Jones is in an advantageous situation, because he has the power in this situation, he would actually say that publicly. That tells me a lot about a man. That tells me a lot about a man that has power and would abuse that power to tell that man, 'I will get someone in here to ask me favorable questions.'... What do you think his job was?
"Jerry wants all the credit when things go well but none of the blame. He told us how many times, 'The buck stops with me. Any deal that's ever happened, I either signed off on it or I got notified of it.' Now you getting trounced. You getting run through like Sherman went through Atlanta during the Civil War and now you don't want no part of it when they ask you about it.
"I don't take this lightly: If the Cowboys don't win another playoff game or another game as long as Jerry Jones is the owner, I'll be the happiest man in the world."
Man. He did not hold back one iota. And it's unlikely to be the last of that sort of sentiment we'll hear as the fallout of Jones's rant unfolds.
The Cowboys are 3-3 and play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football next week. So it seems things will probably get worse before they get better.