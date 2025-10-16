SI

How Interim NFL Coaches Have Fared in Their First Game As Titans Turn to Mike McCoy

Tennessee fired Brian Callahan earlier this week.

Mike Kadlick

Mike McCoy was named the Titans' interim head coach this week.
Mike McCoy was named the Titans' interim head coach this week. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Titans knocked over the first domino in the forthcoming coaching cycle this week, firing Brian Callahan after a 1–5 start to the 2025 season. Veteran offensive assistant Mike McCoy will now step in as the interim, looking to guide the way for rookie quarterback Cam Ward & Co. with 11 games remaining in the campaign.

Being tabbed to take over an NFL franchise on an interim basis puts coaches in a tough position. For starters, most come in having worked for the person who was just fired by the team, and have to do their best to galvanize a group of players going through what is already a tumultuous season.

Moreover, they're essentially working a dead-end job—as interim coaches are rarely retained when teams inevitably open up a wider search at season's end.

Despite all of this, however, these coaches have actually fared pretty well to begin their interim tenures—especially in recent years. Here's a closer look at how teams have performed in their first games under a new head man in charge.

How interim NFL head coaches have fared in their first game since 2000

Since the beginning of the 2000 NFL season, 48 teams have either fired, moved on from or had their coach resign mid-campaign. Of those 48, 20 have won their first game with a new voice at the helm.

From 2000 to '09, just two of 14 interim coaches won their debut, while more recently—since '18, to be exact—those stop gaps have gone a respectable 9–9.

Here's a year-by-year look at each coach fired, the interim tabbed in his place, and the result of their first game:

2000

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Cincinnati Bengals

Bruce Coslet

Dick LeBeau

L 31–16

Arizona Cardinals

Vince Tobin

Dave McGinnis

L 21–20

Detroit Lions

Bobby Ross

Gary Moeller

W 13–10

Washington Redskins

Norv Turner

Terry Robiskie

L 32–13

2001

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Minnesota Vikings

Dennis Green

Mike Tice

L 19–3

2002

No coaches were fired mid-season

2003

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Atlanta Falcons

Dan Reeves

Wade Phillips

L 38–7

2004

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Miami Dolphins

Dave Wannstedt

Jim Bates

L 24–17

Cleveland Browns

Butch Davis

Terry Robiskie

L 42–15

2005

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Detroit Lions

Steve Mariucci

Dick Jauron

L 21–16

2006

No coaches were fired mid-season

2007

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Atlanta Falcons

Bobby Petrino

Emmitt Thomas

L 37–3

2008

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

St. Louis Rams

Scott Linehan

Jim Haslett

W 19–17

Oakland Raiders

Lane Kiffin

Tom Cable

L 34–3

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Nolan

Mike Singletary

L 34–13

2009

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Buffalo Bills

Dick Jauron

Perry Fewell

L 18–15

2010

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Dallas Cowboys

Wade Phillips

Jason Garrett

W 33–20

Minnesota Vikings

Brad Childress

Leslie Frazier

W 17–13

Denver Broncos

Josh McDaniels

Eric Studesville

L 43–13

San Francisco 49ers

Mike Singletary

Jim Tomsula

W 38–7

2011

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jack Del Rio

Mel Tucker

L 38–14

Miami Dolphins

Tony Sparano

Todd Bowles

W 30–23

Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Haley

Romeo Crennel

W 19–14

2012

No coaches were fired mid-season

2013

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Houston Texans

Gary Kubiak

Wade Phillips

L 25–3

2014

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Oakland Raiders

Dennis Allen

Tony Sparano

L 31–28

2015

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Miami Dolphins

Joe Philbin

Dan Campbell

W 38–10

Tennessee Titans

Ken Whisenhunt

Mike Mularkey

W 34–28

Philadelphia Eagles

Chip Kelly

Pat Shurmur

W 35–30

2016

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Los Angeles Rams

Jeff Fisher

John Fassel

L 24–3

Jacksonville Jaguars

Gus Bradley

Doug Marrone

W 38–17

Buffalo Bills

Rex Ryan

Anthony Lynn

L 30–10

2017

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

New York Giants

Ben McAdoo

Steve Spagnuolo

L 30–10

2018

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Cleveland Browns

Hue Jackson

Gregg Williams

L 37–21

Green Bay Packers

Mike McCarthy

Joe Philbin

W 34–20

2019

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Washington Redskins

Jay Gruden

Bill Callahan

W 17–16

Carolina Panthers

Ron Rivera

Perry Fewell

L 40–20

2020

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Houston Texans

Bill O'Brien

Romeo Crennel

W 30–14

Atlanta Falcons

Dan Quinn

Raheem Morris

W 40–23

Detroit Lions

Matt Patricia

Darrell Bevell

W 34–30

2021

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden

Rich Bisaccia

W 34–24

Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer

Darrell Bevell

L 30–16

2022

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule

Steve Wilks

L 24–10

Indianapolis Colts

Frank Reich

Jeff Saturday

W 25–20

Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett

Jerry Rosburg

L 27–24

2023

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels

Antonio Pierce

W 30–6

Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich

Chris Tabor

L 21–18

Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Staley

Giff Smith

L 24–22

2024

Team

Coach Fired

Interim Coach

First Game Result

New York Jets

Robert Saleh

Jeff Ulbrich

L 23–20

New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen

Darren Rizzi

W 20–17

Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus

Thomas Brown

L 38–13

Notable interim head coach performances

As we mentioned before, these interim are typically a stop gap to what ends up being wider coaching search in the offseason. Other times however, they do a good enough job to land—or at least deserve to land—the full-time gig.

Here's a look at some notable coaches who took over in the interim:

Jason Garrett, 2010 Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett
Jason Garrett coached the Cowboys from 2010 to '19. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jason Garrett took over for Wade Phillips midway through the 2010 season and after going 5–3 down the stretch, was hired as the Cowboys full-time head coach in January '11.

Garrett would end up spending the next nine years in Dallas, going 85–67 overall and leading the Cowboys to three playoff appearances. He was fired at the end of the 2019 season.

Doug Marrone, 2016 Jacksonville Jaguars

Doug Marrone
Doug Marrone parlayed an interim assignment with the Jaguars into a head coaching job. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Jaguars fired Gus Bradley amid a 2–12 start to the 2016 season, they tabbed Doug Marrone to guide the franchise on an interim basis. Jacksonville finished the year 1–1, and Marrone was hired as the full-time head coach heading into the next season.

Marrone saw instant success in Duval County, leading the Jaguars to a 10–6 record and a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. Unfortunately, three consecutive seasons with win percentages of .375 or worse followed, and he was fired after a 1–16 campaign in 2020.

Gregg Williams, 2018 Cleveland Browns

Gregg Williams
Gregg Williams nearly led the Browns to the playoffs after taking over for Hue Jackson. / Scott R. Galvin-Imagn Images

Gregg Williams went 5–3 as the Browns' interim head coach in 2018 after they parted ways with Hue Jackson, and had them on the doorstep of the playoffs heading into January.

That offseason, however, Cleveland went with Freddie Kitchens—who had been working closely with rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield—as their full-time head coach.

Rich Bisaccia, 2021 Las Vegas Raiders

Rich Bisaccia
Rich Bisaccia led the Raiders to the playoffs after taking over for Jon Gruden. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Rich Bisaccia took the reins of a 3–2 Raiders team in 2021 after coach Jon Gruden resigned amid his leaked emails scandal. Las Vegas went 7–5 to finish out the year and even made it to the postseason, losing to the Bengals in the wild-card round.

Many clamored for Bisaccia to get the team's full-time head coaching job the following season, but they instead opened up a search and hired Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels—who we'll get to later.

Jeff Saturday, 2022 Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Saturday
Former Colts center Jeff Saturday took over as the team's interim head coach in 2022. / IndyStar Staff-Imagn Images

The Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to the 2022 season and instead of appointing someone on the current staff, team owner Jim Irsay turned for former center Jeff Saturday to lead the charge.

At the time, Saturday was working as an analyst with ESPN and his only coaching experience had been at the high school level. Needless to say, the hire got a lot of flak.

Amid the noise, Saturday led Indy to a 25–20 win over the Raiders in his first game, but finished the season 0–7 and was not retained in 2023.

Antonio Pierce, 2023 Las Vegas Raiders

Antonio Pierce
The Raiders hired Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach after firing Josh McDaniels. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Known for firing coaches mid-season, the Raiders moved on from Josh McDaniels just eight games into his second year and turned to linebackers coach Antonio Pierce in the interim.

Pierce led Las Vegas to a 5–4 finish to the 2023 season, and this time, team owner Mark Davis listened to his players. He hired Pierce as the team's full-time coach in '24, but fired him this past January after a 4–13, fourth-place finish in the AFC West.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL