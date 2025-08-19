Here's How Jacory Croskey-Merritt Earned the Nickname 'Bill'
The hype is growing around Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but he'd prefer if you didn't call him that.
The Washington Commanders running back is a training camp success story and may be the reason the franchise feels so comfortable potentially moving on from incumbent starter Brian Robinson Jr. But if you're going to hype a guy, make sure you get his name right. And Croskey-Merritt doesn't want to be known as Jacory. No, he wants to be referred to as "Bill."
ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that from now on, the rookie running back wanted to be called Bill Croskey-Merritt on broadcasts. The reason why is pretty funny.
During his time at Arizona, Croskey-Merritt revealed how he got the nickname to an interviewer.
"I got the nickname Bill from having a bald head when I was little," Croskey-Merritt said. "I used to have a low haircut, so people joked on me and said I looked like the character Little Bill. So it just stuck with me."
There you have it. For those unaware, Little Bill was an animated series created by Bill Cosby.
Whatever he wants to be called, Croskey-Merritt looks like the real deal. The Commanders selected the 24-year-old in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, nabbing him with the 245th pick. After stops at Alabama State, New Mexico, and Arizona, he found himself drafted and has been outstanding in training camp.
In the first half of Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Croskey-Merritt had 32 yards on two carries, including a 27-yard touchdown. It was an excellent showing for Bill.