How Jameis Winston's Contract Details With Giants Compare to Russell Wilson
In 2025, the New York Giants will have one of the most experienced quarterback rooms in the NFL—having signed Russell Wilson on March 26 and Jameis Winston five days later.
Both quarterbacks appear to be well past their statistical primes, but they retain the ability to produce solid play when called upon (Wilson more than Winston). On Wednesday, SI's Albert Breer outlined the difference between Wilson and Winston's contracts, which reflect the former's track record of success.
Per Breer, Winston has a $2 million signing bonus (Wilson's was $8 million). Although only $50,000 separates their base salaries, Wilson's workout bonus 10 times larger and he will have twice as many incentives available.
Wilson threw 16 touchdowns against five interceptions in 11 games in 2024—a slight step down from a decent final year with the Denver Broncos.
Winston, on the other hand, threw 13 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in an up-and-down Cleveland Browns stint that saw him start seven games.