Russell Wilson Selects Jersey Number for First Season With Giants
The New York Giants have taken plenty of swings at quarterback this offseason, with none being larger than the acquisition of Russell Wilson. The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal with the team last month worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed.
Wilson—now headed to his fourth team in five seasons—has worn the same jersey number throughout his entire NFL career, and will continue doing so in The Big Apple. The Giants announced on X on Wednesday that he will once again wear No. 3:
The team also shared a pretty cool video of their equipment staff stitching Wilson's new digs together:
Seven players have worn No. 3 for the Giants since the 2000 season, including current starting cornerback Deonte Banks. Banks has switched to No. 2, allowing Wilson to keep his long-time number. The QB thanked his new teammate on social media:
"Salute to my guy & young star Tae Banks!" Wilson wrote on X. "Grateful for you letting me wear #3 King! Full of gratitude."
While New York's quarterback room currently consists of Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito, ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said on his podcast that said signings wouldn't stop them from drafting a signal-caller in the first round.
For now, though? Wilson expects to be the starter, and will do so in a jersey number he's comfortable with.