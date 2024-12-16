SI

How Much Money De'Vondre Campbell Will Lose During Suspension After Quitting on 49ers

Campbell left mid-game on Thursday.

Stephen Douglas

De’Vondre Campbell heads to the locker room in the middle of the 49ers’ Week 15 game.
De’Vondre Campbell heads to the locker room in the middle of the 49ers’ Week 15 game. / NFL
De'Vondre Campbell's season is over. The 49ers suspended Campbell for the final three games of the 2024 season in the wake of his decision to quit on the team and head to the locker room during the second half of the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Coach Kyle Shanahan asked Campbell to enter the game after he spent the first half on the bench, backing up Dre Greenlaw who had just returned from injury to make his season debut. Campbell had started most of the team's games while Greenlaw was out. After refusing to enter the game he told Shanahan he didn't feel like playing and went to get changed.

With the team suspending him without pay, Campbell will lose $261,666 of his salary according to Spotrac. The Niners could also go after a portion of his signing bonus. Pro Football Talk has a slightly different total lost for Campbell, but still have him forfeiting more than $234,000.

Campbell, a nine-year veteran, was on a one-year deal with the 49ers and was the team's second-leading tackler coming into Week 15. Who knows if another team will give him a chance in 2025 considering how this season ended.

Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

