SI

Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Trolls Shedeur Sanders With Perfect Celebration After Sack

Kristen Wong

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders played his first minutes of his NFL career in Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders played his first minutes of his NFL career in Sunday's game against the Ravens. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @Ravens
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders got his first taste of NFL action after getting subbed into the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens, and his first offensive drive with the Browns naturally turned plenty of heads.

The Browns rookie quarterback entered the game after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a head injury and was ruled out due to a concussion. Sanders ran onto the field to the roaring applause of Browns fans at Huntington Bank Field and wasted no time recording his first completion, connecting with wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a short gain.

Sanders's time on the field would be limited to just a few snaps on that first drive though, as the Colorado product arguably got his "Welcome to the NFL" moment from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

On a 3rd-and-long, Sanders faced heavy pressure from the Ravens' pass rush and ended up getting swallowed up in the pocket, with Hamilton ultimately bringing the Browns QB down on the turf.

Afterward, Hamilton chose a very specific gesture to celebrate his sack: Sanders's iconic watch celly. Watch that hilarious trolling moment here:

Hamilton was likely waiting to pull that one out for quite some time.

With Sanders set to play out the rest of the game, Sunday's Browns-Ravens matchup suddenly got a little more interesting. The Browns are currently leading 16-10 late in the third quarter. Sanders has yet to throw his first touchdown, but did record an ugly interception on his second offensive drive of the game.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL