Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton Trolls Shedeur Sanders With Perfect Celebration After Sack
Shedeur Sanders got his first taste of NFL action after getting subbed into the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens, and his first offensive drive with the Browns naturally turned plenty of heads.
The Browns rookie quarterback entered the game after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a head injury and was ruled out due to a concussion. Sanders ran onto the field to the roaring applause of Browns fans at Huntington Bank Field and wasted no time recording his first completion, connecting with wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a short gain.
Sanders's time on the field would be limited to just a few snaps on that first drive though, as the Colorado product arguably got his "Welcome to the NFL" moment from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.
On a 3rd-and-long, Sanders faced heavy pressure from the Ravens' pass rush and ended up getting swallowed up in the pocket, with Hamilton ultimately bringing the Browns QB down on the turf.
Afterward, Hamilton chose a very specific gesture to celebrate his sack: Sanders's iconic watch celly. Watch that hilarious trolling moment here:
Hamilton was likely waiting to pull that one out for quite some time.
With Sanders set to play out the rest of the game, Sunday's Browns-Ravens matchup suddenly got a little more interesting. The Browns are currently leading 16-10 late in the third quarter. Sanders has yet to throw his first touchdown, but did record an ugly interception on his second offensive drive of the game.