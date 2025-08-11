How Tyler Shough’s Performance in Preseason Debut Impacts Saints QB Battle
Saints fans got a glimpse at all three of the team's quarterbacks during New Orleans's preseason opener against the Chargers on Sunday. The trio of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Tyler Shough were all given some opportunities during the team's first preseason game.
Rattler played the first half and attempted 11 passes, completing seven for 53 yards without a touchdown or interception. He added 22 yards on the ground, too. Haener, now in his third NFL season, threw for 41 yards and an interception.
Tyler Shough's Preseason Performance
As for Shough, the second-round pick threw a game-high 22 pass attempts and had some mixed results. He managed to generate points on his very first drive, leading the offense downfield for a field goal just before halftime. His second drive was cut short by a costly error, however, as the former Louisville standout threw a pick-six to Chargers rookie cornerback Eric Rogers, who had two interceptions in the game. Shough would bounce back, however, connecting with Mason Tipton on an impressive 54-yard touchdown pass that certainly caught the eyes of fans.
Overall, Shough went 15-for-22 for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice and rushed one time for three yards. It was a solid performance, and while the pick-six was an ugly moment, he bounced back well and was able to steady the ship for the remainder of the game. He also performed better than Spencer Rattler, which will only serve to narrow the gap between them as the team's quarterback competition rages on.
Saints QB Battle After Preseason Week 1
So far, it's really too early to tell how this competition will end up. It doesn't seem as if either player started camp with a leg up on the other, so based purely on the performances of each quarterback in the opener, it's certainly possible that Shough has gained a slight edge, despite having less experience in the offense than Rattler, who started six games in New Orleans last season. Although Rattler boasts experience, he and Shough still share the same number of wins as an NFL starting quarterback.
It does seem as if Haener is the odd man out. And as the preseason progresses the quarterback competition will likely become more focused on Shough and Rattler, with Haener destined for the No. 3 on the depth chart.
Week 2, as well as the week of preparation leading up to the game at training camp, could prove pivotal in how the Saints intend to lineup when the regular season gets going. They'll be at home against the Jaguars next Sunday, so Shough and Rattler will have to wait until then to get more live reps in a game situation. The team has not announced its plans regarding who will start in Week 2 of the preseason, but after Rattler got the opportunity in Week 1, it could very well be Shough's turn to run with the ones.
If Shough can impress while playing with the team's first stringers, it may be enough to convince Kellen Moore to name him the starter. If Rattler struggles again, that decision would only be made easier. This competition needs more time to play out, but Sunday could provide what the coaching staff needs to see before making its decision.