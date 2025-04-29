Hunter Renfrow Addresses Health Issues That Led to Year Away From Football
Newly signed Carolina Panthers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow spent the 2024 season away from football as he dealt with severe weight loss stemming from a bout of ulcerative colitis.
The condition was so bad that Renfrow's weight dropped to 150 pounds. The weight loss was a key reason for his decision to take a year off.
"It kicked my butt pretty good," Renfrow said in a feature for Panthers.com. "Last year I fluctuated in weight. I went down to 150 pounds. I had like seven straight days of 103-degree fevers. It's tough to play when you're not feeling great."
Renfrow signed with the Panthers earlier this month to complete his NFL return, and is feeling much more like himself now.
He's up to 187 pounds, but said he was eating "too many Oreos at night" and that he needed to run a little bit more. He added that his ideal playing weight is 185 pounds.
When healthy, Renfrow has proven to be effective. He's caught 269 passes over five seasons (all of which were with the Oakland, later Las Vegas Raiders) for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Renfrow is a crisp route runner and as surehanded as they come. If he's back to his normal self, he should provide the Panthers with an effective possession receiving weapon in 2025 and beyond.