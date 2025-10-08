'Obviously I'm Pissed': Jake Browning Has Honest Reaction to Losing Job to Joe Flacco
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was upset about getting benched, as any pro in the sport would be. He made that much clear during Wednesday's media availability after the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco, who is set to make his first start for Cincinnati in Sunday's game against the Packers.
Browning revealed that he was told shortly before the Flacco trade with the Browns was finalized that the team planned to make a change under center. Cincinnati is 2-3 to start the season and will be hoping Flacco can help the team tread water before the highly anticipated return of Joe Burrow, estimated to be sometime in December.
In the wake of Flacco taking his starting job, Browning admitted he was upset about the team's decision, but also took a portion of blame for the Bengals' offensive woes of late.
"Obviously I'm pissed," Browning said. "And if I wasn't pissed, I shouldn't be in this locker room. I'm aware of the role I played in the offensive struggles over the last few weeks, but I'm also not shouldering the entire situation. ... I'm not dumb or arrogant enough to think I didn't play my role in the offensive struggles, but there's a lot that goes into it."
"I'm not gonna walk around sulking because one, no one cares how you're feeling about it. It is what it is," continued Browning. "And two, I've got a little more pride than that to just be sulking around everywhere. So I'm just staying prepared and doing what I've got to do."
Browning threw six touchdowns and eight interceptions across four games this season and took nine sacks in total. The Bengals' under-performing offensive line didn't do Browning any favors, and heading into Sunday's game, Flacco will likely face similar struggles when it comes to getting out of high-pressure situations. If history is any indication, Flacco might even struggle more: in 2025, the veteran has a 46.4 grade in 2025 when pressured, according to PFF. Last year with the Colts, he ranked 41st among 43 qualified quarterbacks with a 34.3 grade under pressure.
The Bengals and Packers will face off at Lambeau Field on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.