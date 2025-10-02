Tyreek Hill Already Seen Walking Just Days After Major Knee Injury, Surgery
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a brutal injury on Monday night, dislocating his left knee after being rolled up on by Jets safety Malachi Moore. An immediate trip to the hospital found that the pass catcher tore multiple ligaments—including his ACL—and would require surgery.
Hill has shown a unique perspective given the situation that he's in, not only sharing an upbeat message from his gurney, but also cracking a smile mere minutes after catastrophe struck. His positivity may have worked as, remarkably, just four days after the injury and three days post-procedure, Hill is already up walking—albeit with the help of a walker.
Take a look at the below video he shared on his Snapchat story on Thursday:
Pretty incredible stuff from Cheetah.
Hill, 31, began his playing career with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV with the club before being traded to Miami ahead of the 2022 season. The five-time All-Pro is one of the best wide receivers of his generation, but has a long road of recovery in front of him before he steps back onto the field.