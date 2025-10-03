SI

Injury to 49ers Defensive Tackle Becomes Latest in Rash of Hurt Players

Kalia Davis broke his hand in Thursday's win over the Rams.

Niners coach Kyle Shanahan cannot be pleased with the latest injury to his roster.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan cannot be pleased with the latest injury to his roster.
The 49ers are down yet another player.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis broke his hand in Thursday night's win over the Rams, and will undergo surgery on Friday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Davis could miss as little as two games, per Rapoport, and will return to play with a club on his hand once healthy enough.

Davis has started all five games for San Francisco this season, and has recorded seven combined tackles, including two for loss.

He becomes the latest member of the Niners to hit the injury report. San Francisco was without starting quarterback Brock Purdy on Thursday for the third time in five games this season, but has somehow weathered the storm to a 4–1 start despite the injury to Purdy and several starters on offense and defense.

The Niners will be back in action on Oct. 12 on the road in Tampa Bay.

