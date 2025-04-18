Insider Believes It is Unlikely Saints Draft QB at No. 9 Due to Spencer Rattler
The New Orleans Saints hold the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. And with incumbent starter Derek Carr likely to miss significant time in 2025 due to a shoulder injury, the Saints could be in the quarterback market with their first selection in the draft.
But according to a new report from ESPN's Matt Miller, the Saints may not take a QB at No. 9 despite the need at the position. That's because internally, the Saints are reportedly high on the upside of second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler.
"The Saints have clear deficiencies all over their roster, which is bloated with bad contracts," Miller wrote. "Reaching for a passer at No. 9 won't change their outlook. This is the same front office that drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth-round last year, and a source told me that they still like his ability and upside a lot. New coach Kellen Moore could change the dynamic, but this isn't a team that's a quarterback away from a team-building standpoint."
Rattler started six games for the Saints last season in relief of the injured Carr, and completed 57.0% of his passes for 1,317 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions.
The Saints went 5-12 and missed the playoffs, leading to the firing of Dennis Allen and subsequent hiring of Moore.