Saints QB Derek Carr's 2025 Season in Jeopardy Due to Shoulder Injury
The New Orleans Saints suddenly have some major uncertainty at quarterback heading into 2025.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Derek Carr is dealing with a shoulder injury that puts his availability for the 2025 season in jeopardy. "Carr is weighing options," wrote Rapoport on X (formerly Twitter). "Including the possibility of surgery." The team recently converted his 2025 salary into a signing bonus to clear cap space.
Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans ahead of the 2023 season and has since thrown 40 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions He did, however, also fail to stay healthy down the stretch of last season. With new head coach Kellen Moore now at the helm, it's hard to believe the Saints plan on sticking with the 34-year-old for the long haul—especially given his $69 million cap hit in 2026.
New Orleans currently holds the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, a selection they could potentially use on one of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders—whose stock is seemingly falling of late—or Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart if they so choose.