Is Davante Adams Playing Tonight? Rams Make Decision on Star WR Ahead of Game vs. Seahawks
The Rams are set to take on the Seahawks in Seattle on Thursday night, kicking off Week 16 in the NFL with a matchup that carries significant playoff implications across the NFC—and more specifically, the NFC West.
The health of wide receiver Davante Adams was a storyline to watch leading into this one, as the 32-year-old left L.A.’s game last Sunday with a hamstring injury and did not return. The team initially dubbed Adams week-to-week, though wouldn't shut down the possibility of him toughing it out and returning for what is set to be a highly competitive in-division matchup.
With kickoff mere hours away, the Rams have now made an official decision on Adams via their inactives list.
Is Davante Adams playing on Thursday night vs. the Seahawks?
Though Adams did make the trip to Seattle and tested out his hamstring during pregame warmups, he is officially INACTIVE for the Rams on Thursday night.
Adams signed with Los Angeles this offseason on a two-year, $44 million contract and has been among the reasons why quarterback Matthew Stafford has put together an MVP-caliber season. Over 14 games, Adams has hauled in 60 receptions for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Rams will have to rely even more heavily on Puka Nacua on Thursday night if they want to maintain their spot over the Seahawks in the NFC West.