Isaiah Bond Plans to Run 40-Yard Dash Again After Record-Breaking Vow Falls Short
Isaiah Bond didn't put on a record-setting display in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine as he promised, but the former Texas wide receiver will give it another shot in attempt to raise his stock ahead of the 2025 draft.
Bond broke the news to host Kay Adams during an appearance on the Up & Adams show on Tuesday.
"I'm definitely going to run the 40 again at my pro day," Bond said to Adams. "... Honestly, just the competitor in myself. I love beating myself—I used to be a track guy, so beating [my] times. I set a time for myself, and now it's time to go back on my training, execute the little things and go beat that time."
Leading up to the combine in Indianapolis, Bond stated that he would break the NFL's all-time 40-yard dash record, clocked at 4.21 seconds by Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy last year.
"I'm going to break the record tomorrow for sure," Bond said on Feb. 28. "I anticipate running a 4.20 or possibly, if I'm feeling great I might run a 4.1."
Bond fell well short of his lofty goal. His first 40-yard dash attempt at the combine was clocked at 4.41 seconds, and his second attempt came in at 4.39 seconds. His 40-yard dash time ranked ninth among wide receivers and 18th overall in the 2025 draft class—nearly 0.2 seconds behind Worthy's record-setting pace.
Bond did, however, notch the fastest top speed among receivers recorded at the combine at 24.17 mph.
Bond, who spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career with Alabama, transferred to Texas in 2024 and caught 34 passes for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Longhorns. He is projected to be a potential Day 2 pick in April, but perhaps he can raise his draft stock even more with a strong showing in his next 40-yard dash attempt.
Texas is set to host its pro day on March 25.