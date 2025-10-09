Ja'Marr Chase Makes First Comments on Bengals' Trade for Joe Flacco
The Bengals made a big trade this week, sending a late-round draft pick to the Browns in exchange for Joe Flacco and another late-round pick. It was a desperation move made by a team built to win now after Jake Browning failed to lead the team to a single win as starter in relief of Joe Burrow, who is out for the foreseeable future with a turf toe injury. One of the most impacted parties will be superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who gave his first comments on the Flacco acquisition today.
Speaking to media on Thursday ahead of a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Packers, Chase said he appreciates that the team is pushing to make something happen this year and had high praise for Flacco.
"Everybody knows who he is, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play," Chase said of Flacco. "But good to get him out there. We had some good reps today... Pretty smooth. He knows the ins and outs."
When asked how he learned about the trade, Chase detailed how fellow wideout Tee Higgins initally told him and coach Zac Taylor confirmed the news. The star receiver wrapped up by saying he appreciates "the organization trying to make this work" amid a trying season.
Chase has still managed to produce despite backup-caliber quarterback play following Burrow's injury, totaling 374 yards on 32 catches and three touchdowns through five games. He exploded against the Lions with a pair of touchdowns and over 100 yards but a lot of that production came after Detroit pulled far ahead of Cincinnati. He has been visibly frustrated at times by how inept the offense was under Browning.
Flacco may improve matters. Even if he doesn't, though, Chase seems thankful the organization is at least giving him a shot rather than trudging along after three straight losses.