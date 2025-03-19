Ja'Marr Chase Had Hilarious Response to Question About Star Receivers Being Friends

Great exchange between Ja'Marr Chase and a reporter:



Reporter: “Can star receivers usually be friends?



Chase: "I don't know. It depends. You might want to work out with them, but then again, I'm doing it to steal their moves, if I'm being honest. I'm not here to be your… https://t.co/dOBTlqZwWU pic.twitter.com/XROj3F2QuT