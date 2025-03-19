Ja'Marr Chase Had Hilarious Response to Question About Star Receivers Being Friends
Cincinnati Bengals receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins spoke to the media on Tuesday after officially signing their contract extensions with the team. Chase and Higgins each signed four-year extensions, solidifying their futures together on the Bengals offense.
The tight relationship between Chase and Higgins stood out while the receiving duo spoke to the media. Higgins recently switched his agency, allowing him and Chase to stay on the same page as they signed extensions. Throughout the process, Chase would check in to see if Higgins's deal was coming together.
"I'm not selfish...throughout my whole process, I was talking to Rocky (Arceneaux), make sure we get some more of Tee's done," Chase said. "Like, are we close to Tee's before mine?"
During their presser, Higgins and Chase were asked if it's normal for star receivers to be friends.
Higgins simply responded, "I feel like star receivers are friends," but Chase came back with the perfect joke in response.
"I don't know. It depends. You might want to work out with them, but then again, I'm doing it to steal their moves, if I'm being honest," Chase told reporters, prompting laughter from the room. "I'm not here to be your friend—I'm here to take your move and add it to mine so I could be better, you know what I'm saying?"
In all seriousness, Chase highlighted the importance of Higgins to him in the offense, and even corrected a reporter calling Higgins a "WR2," referring to Higgins as "1a" instead. Chase and Higgins are close, and should remain so with their futures tied together in Cincinnati.