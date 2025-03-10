Jaguars Agree to One-Year Deal With Former Commanders WR Dyami Brown
One of Jayden Daniels's favorite targets will now be catching passes from Trevor Lawrence.
The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a one-year contract with former Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown. The deal, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, is worth $10 million and could rise to as much as $12 million through incentives.
After Jacksonville parted ways with multiple receivers ahead of free agency, including Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds and tight end Evan Engram, they moved quickly to secure a new weapon for Lawrence and the rest of the offense in Brown.
During the 2024 regular season, Brown caught 30 receptions on 40 targets for 308 yards and one touchdown. He stepped up his game in the playoffs, however, nearly out-producing his numbers from the regular season in just three postseason games. Brown had 14 receptions for 229 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, emerging as one of Daniels's more reliable targets.
Brown hasn't fully lived up to his potential since being drafted by Washington in the third round in 2021 out of North Carolina. He lands with the Jaguars on a one-year deal where he'll look to prove he's ready to break out.