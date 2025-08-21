Jaguars Make Decision on Travis Hunter's Preseason Game Status Amid Injury Concern
As Travis Hunter continues to deal with an upper body injury, the Jaguars decided to sit him out for the team's final preseason game of the year on Saturday vs. the Dolphins.
Jacksonville coach Liam Coen told reporters the decision was based on wanting Hunter to remain healthy for the regular season.
"It was more just do we want him now or potentially not [playing against] Carolina [in Week 1]," Coen said. "It was more just being smart about the next few weeks because the ultimate goal is Carolina. Could he have probably gone? I think so. If this was Carolina, would he have probably played? Yeah, so we're moving in the right direction."
Hunter's injury has kept him out of the team's past three practices and last weekend's preseason game. It doesn't seem too serious, but the coach wants to be cautious when it comes to the rookie two-way star. They want him to play in the regular season without any concerns.
Hunter made an impressive NFL debut in the team's first preseason game vs. the Steelers in which he played both sides of the ball. He caught two passes for nine yards during his 10 offensive snaps, and he participated in eight defensive snaps.