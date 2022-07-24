Jaguars Report for First Training Camp Under Doug Pederson

The dog days of summer have ended and football is back, with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially reporting to training camp on Sunday morning.

The Jaguars' rookies and veterans each had a report date set for Sunday. The team's first training camp practice, which will be open to the media, will be on Monday morning at Episcopal School of Jacksonville, which will be the site of each of the team's practices in Jacksonville this camp.

This is the first time the Jaguars' entire 90-man roster has been in the building since the end of OTAs in early June. The Jaguars held a minicamp with select rehabbing veterans and other young players, but most of the team's roster was given an early release from offseason practices by head coach Doug Pederson.

This is Pederson's first training camp at the helm for the Jaguars. The former Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning head coach was hired by the Jaguars this offseason to replace Urban Meyer following a nightmare 3-14 season in 2021.

The Jaguars will not hold training camp practices at TIAA Bank Field's facilities or hold a scrimmage inside the stadium this year, a result of ongoing construction for the team's new practice facility.

"We’re still kind of working through that. I know training camp’s going to be over there at Episcopal and we’ll have those fields set over there. They will still be available to us, but we just have to be mindful of staying off the game field as much as possible," Pederson said during OTAs. "The other thing too is with the indoor being on turf so much, it’s another thing we have to look at."

Pederson and the Jaguars will practice for the next two weeks before departing for Canton, Ohio for their Aug. 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which will be the second time the Jaguars take part in the Hall of Fame game.

“It’s interesting because I spend the month of March and parts of April putting all the training camp stuff together and scheduling. You just don’t know your games yet and then we have the Hall of Fame game, so that kind of adds some time," Pederson said.

"But yeah, it’s good to kind of get that behind us now and really the end of OTAs and obviously heading into camp and how the dates and games are going to fall so you can plan accordingly with that. It’s good too to travel and play and practice against another team, get us out of here, and really get some good work in for a couple of days before we play a game.”