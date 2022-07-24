Skip to main content

Jaguars Report for First Training Camp Under Doug Pederson

The Jaguars are officially back at TIAA Bank Field.

The dog days of summer have ended and football is back, with the Jacksonville Jaguars officially reporting to training camp on Sunday morning. 

The Jaguars' rookies and veterans each had a report date set for Sunday. The team's first training camp practice, which will be open to the media, will be on Monday morning at Episcopal School of Jacksonville, which will be the site of each of the team's practices in Jacksonville this camp.

This is the first time the Jaguars' entire 90-man roster has been in the building since the end of OTAs in early June. The Jaguars held a minicamp with select rehabbing veterans and other young players, but most of the team's roster was given an early release from offseason practices by head coach Doug Pederson.

This is Pederson's first training camp at the helm for the Jaguars. The former Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning head coach was hired by the Jaguars this offseason to replace Urban Meyer following a nightmare 3-14 season in 2021. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Jaguars will not hold training camp practices at TIAA Bank Field's facilities or hold a scrimmage inside the stadium this year, a result of ongoing construction for the team's new practice facility. 

"We’re still kind of working through that. I know training camp’s going to be over there at Episcopal and we’ll have those fields set over there. They will still be available to us, but we just have to be mindful of staying off the game field as much as possible," Pederson said during OTAs. "The other thing too is with the indoor being on turf so much, it’s another thing we have to look at."

Pederson and the Jaguars will practice for the next two weeks before departing for Canton, Ohio for their Aug. 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which will be the second time the Jaguars take part in the Hall of Fame game.

“It’s interesting because I spend the month of March and parts of April putting all the training camp stuff together and scheduling. You just don’t know your games yet and then we have the Hall of Fame game, so that kind of adds some time," Pederson said. 

"But yeah, it’s good to kind of get that behind us now and really the end of OTAs and obviously heading into camp and how the dates and games are going to fall so you can plan accordingly with that. It’s good too to travel and play and practice against another team, get us out of here, and really get some good work in for a couple of days before we play a game.”

USATSI_18535622_168388385_lowres (1)
Duval Insider+

How Jaguars’ Rookies Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma Can Compliment Each Other

By John Shipley22 hours ago
USATSI_17118776_168388385_lowres
News

Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Other Second-Year QBs

By John ShipleyJul 22, 2022 12:23 PM EDT
USATSI_18541467_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars Mailbag: What Should the Expectations Be for the Defense?

By John ShipleyJul 22, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
USATSI_18531627_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Jaguars' Bob Sutton Recalls First Impressions of Travon Walker

By John ShipleyJul 22, 2022 9:41 AM EDT
USATSI_17061936_168388385_lowres
News

Kirby Smart Pushes for Florida-Georgia Game To Be Moved Out of Jacksonville

By John ShipleyJul 21, 2022 8:49 AM EDT
USATSI_16088386_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Jaguars' Travis Etienne Reacts to Madden Speed Rating

By John ShipleyJul 20, 2022 1:33 PM EDT
USATSI_18535691_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

5 Observations Ahead of Opening of Jaguars Training Camp

By John ShipleyJul 20, 2022 9:38 AM EDT
USATSI_18171120_168388385_lowres (2)
News

Madden Releases 2023 Ratings for Devin Lloyd, Jaguars Linebackers

By John ShipleyJul 20, 2022 8:59 AM EDT