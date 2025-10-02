Jalen Hurts Weighs In on A.J. Brown's Cryptic Tweet After Eagles' 4-0 Start
After catching two passes for just seven yards in the Eagles' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, A.J. Brown posted a Bible verse on social media in a cryptic tweet that has since been deleted. It was the latest underwhelming showing for the seventh-year Pro Bowl receiver, who has been held to under 30 yards in three of four games this season.
Brown is one of the NFL's best receivers, and the Eagles have one of the league's most talented offenses on paper. Despite this, their offense has been sluggish for the majority of this season, and ranks bottom-three in both total and passing yards per game. In the second half of their win in Tampa Bay, they didn't complete a single pass.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts acknowledged Wednesday that he did see Brown's post. He told reporters of the tweet, via Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, “I’m not going to analyze or speculate. I think he’s always wanted to contribute and that remains. Onward.”
Asked by McLane about his relationship with Brown, Hurts said "It's good." He added when prompted, “We share a great passion for this game and we’re focused on this week.”
Brown also addressed his post on Wednesday, admitting that he let his "frustrations boil over," which resulted in the tweet. He clarified that the message was not directed at anyone specifically in the building and that he "loves it here." While he believes it's valid for him to want the ball or to feel frustration, he acknowledged he can't let that frustration boil over.
The Eagles have gotten off to a 4-0 start even with their offensive woes, but know it's important for them to pick things up on that side of the ball. They'll look to get the offense rolling when they face the Broncos on Sunday.