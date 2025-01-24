SI

Jalen Hurts Gives Candid Update On Status of Knee Injury Ahead of NFC Championship

Hurts injured his knee during the Eagles' divisional round win over the Rams.

Josh Wilson

Hurts went 15-of-20 for 128 yards and a rushing touchdown in the divisional round
Hurts went 15-of-20 for 128 yards and a rushing touchdown in the divisional round / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are just one win away from returning to the Super Bowl and adding another NFC championship trophy to their mantle two years after their most recent. But it won't be easy with the streaking Washington Commanders, who they're very familiar with as division rivals, coming to town on Sunday.

To make matters worse, quarterback Jalen Hurts has been hobbled since the second half of their divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams when he went down with a knee injury but continued on through the end of the game.

The Eagles still rattled out a 28-22 win, but things did get a little too close for comfort down the stretch. Hurts was able to do enough, but the team relied on Saquon Barkley (205 yards, two touchdowns) for a bulk of their offense.

Friday, Hurts gave some insight into how the injury has improved throughout the week. He said the injury has gotten better, but that he anticipates wearing a brace on the knee, an indication that there's at least some pain he's going to be trying to manage.

Hurts also was in concussion protocol earlier this month, but was able to get out of it ahead of Philadelphia’s first playoff game this postseason.

The Commanders and the Eagles split their two regular season games this season.

Josh Wilson
