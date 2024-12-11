Jalen Hurts Responds to Reports of Friction Between Him, A.J. Brown
In Jalen Hurts' first public appearance since rumors have run rampant about he and wide receiver A.J. Brown's relationship, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback poured cold water on the supposed rift between the two.
"We're good," Hurts told the media on Wednesday. "We're good."
After Brown outwardly blamed "passing" as the reason for the Eagles' recent struggles on offense, teammate Brandon Graham took it upon himself to speak about the quarterback and wide receiver's relationship on his 94WIP radio show.
"The person that's complaining needs to be accountable," said Graham on Monday night—alluding to Brown. "I'm just being honest... I don't know the whole story, but I know that (Hurts) is trying and (Brown) could be a little better with how he responds to things."
He went on to say that the two were "friends before this, but things have changed,"
Hurts was also asked about Graham's comments on Wednesday, saying that, "Brandon—BG, knows he spoke out of place... he knows that.
"Sometimes things change as dynamics change," the quarterback went on to say about his relationship with Brown. "For him, he knows I have a lot of love for him just like I got a lot of love for all (of) these guys. Ultimately, he's a guy that's a competitor. He wants to win, he damn sure wants the ball, and he wants to make an impact in the game—and I respect that."
Brown, for his part, said that Graham "misspoke."
Philadelphia, winner of nine straight, will welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town on Sunday for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field.