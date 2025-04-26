Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel Get Drafted Before Shedeur Sanders on Day 2 of NFL Draft
In what might be one of the worst draft slides in recent NFL history, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders fell out of the second and third round on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday night.
Amid chatter over Sanders getting taken off the board in the early second round, the Colorado quarterback was passed on by multiple teams. Then, in the third round, the Seattle Seahawks selected Alabama's Jalen Milroe with the No. 92 pick and the Cleveland Browns selected Oregon's Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 pick, leaving Sanders out of the picture altogether. He would now be QB6 at best.
Milroe will join the Seahawks' crowded quarterback room of Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall. The former Alabama signal-caller threw for over 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns across four seasons while also adding 1,579 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns.
Take a listen to the announcers sounding surprised about the Milroe pick:
Moments later, the announcers also couldn't believe it after the Browns took Gabriel over Sanders, with one immediately saying, "Oh boy," after Gabriel's name was announced.
Gabriel will join the Browns' quarterback room of Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. The former Oregon signal-caller was a Heisman finalist in 2024 and also played at Central Florida and Oklahoma, but he's maintained a winning resume at every school with a 46-17 record as a starter.