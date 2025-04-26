Shedeur Sanders Posts Grateful Message Amid Shocking NFL Draft Slide
In a stunning development, Shedeur Sanders, a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, remains undrafted after falling out of the second and third rounds on Friday night. Amid his inexplicable fall down the draft board, Sanders took to his account on X and posted a grateful message.
"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," Sanders wrote.
Sanders's family is of strong faith, as both his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and brother, Deion Sanders Jr., have taken to X and posted Bible verses in reaction to Sanders's dip down the draft board. And, despite facing the harsh reality that NFL teams simply don't view him the way he hoped they would, Sanders has maintained the right attitude.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God anything's possible," Sanders said at his draft party on Thursday night. "I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
This is undoubtedly not a fun experience for Sanders to go through—and it's likely been even more trying given the cruelty of some. But Sanders has the right support system around him, as well as the right attitude.
Perhaps he will indeed one day look back at this situation and be glad it happened.