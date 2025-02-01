Ja'Marr Chase Left No Doubt About Who He's Rooting for in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl
Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made his feelings about the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles extremely clear during an interview at the 2025 NFL Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.
"Everyone knows I'm not a K.C. fan," Chase said. "So I'm hoping Saquon [Barkley] rushes for like 200 this game. I think overall it will be a great game, both sides have great players on each side."
Over the course of the last four seasons, Chase's Bengals and the Chiefs have had their fair share of battles, including during Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl in 2022, when they defeated Kansas City in the AFC championship game. The Chiefs got some measure of revenge when they were victorious over the Bengals in the 2023 title game en route to a Super Bowl win.
All the while, the two sides engaged in a steady stream of trash talk, most notably ahead of the title game in January of '23, when Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton, in a postgame interview following his team's divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills, said, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead", a playful reference to the Chiefs' home field, Arrowhead Stadium.
Later that year, Chase, when told in an interview that his teammate Joe Burrow had named Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes the best signal-caller in the NFL, replied, "Pat who?" Days later at the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony, Mahomes responded to Chase's dig with a post on X.
There's been no shortage of animosity betweent the two sides since, so it's no surprise that Chase doesn't want to see Kansas City come out on top in Super Bowl LIX.