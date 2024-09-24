SI

Ja'Marr Chase Had Three-Word Description of Jayden Daniels After 'MNF' Performance

High praise from the star wide receiver.

Ryan Phillips

Ja'Marr Chase praised Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Jayden Daniels even impressed an opponent Monday night.

The Washington Commanders quarterback set a rookie record by completing 91.3% of his passes in a 38–33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Daniels completed 21-of-23 throws for 254 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing an interception. He added 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground. It was a coming out party for the No. 2 pick from the 2024 NFL draft.

After the game, star Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase was asked what he thought of Daniels and he had a pretty blunt response. Chase said, "He's a great effing player. Not gonna lie. That was my first time sitting down and watching him besides the spring game, so he's a very outstanding player."

That's high praise from Chase, who like Daniels, went to LSU.

Chase had himself a great game too. He had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, proving he deserves the big contract he's waiting for the Bengals to give him.

But it was Daniels's night. He broke out and is showing the league what he can do.

