Ja'Marr Chase Cements Case for New Bengals' Contract With Huge Game in Week 3
Ja'Marr Chase has earned the big paycheck he wants.
Chase has been pushing for a new contract from the Cincinnati Bengals as he held out for most of the preseason. He has since said he won't negotiate with the team during the season. The Bengals should push to reopen negotiations.
On Monday night, Chase went off for Cincinnati in a losing effort against the Washington Commanders. While the Bengals lost 38–33, they couldn't blame that on their superstar wide receiver.
Chase finished the night with six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He made those six catches on seven targets.
His first touchdown came on a beautiful 41-yard connection with quarterback Joe Burrow.
That was perfect.
The second came on a 31-yard pass from Burrow that was perfectly placed.
Burrow and Chase have a special connection and the Bengals need to ensure they remain teammates as long as possible.
Chase has been a Pro Bowler in each of his three NFL seasons and has topped 1,000 yards every year. In 2023, he caught 100 passes for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. He continues to prove he deserves the type of contract he's seeking.