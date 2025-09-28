SI

Jameis Winston Celebrates Jaxson Dart's Debut in Perfect Fashion After Giants’ First Win

It's time to eat.

Brigid Kennedy

Dart and Winston's Giants defeated the Chargers 21-18 on Sunday.
Dart and Winston's Giants defeated the Chargers 21-18 on Sunday.
Giants fans, your nightmare is over. Well, at least until next week.

In his first start under center, New York rookie Jaxson Dart led Big Blue to its first win of the season on Sunday afternoon—a 21-18 victory over the undefeated Chargers—adding some much-needed life into the Giants' suffering offense and some pep back into head coach Brian Daboll's step (the potential loss of receiver Malik Nabers notwithstanding).

Given the significance of the win (the team's first in 2025 and the first of Dart's NFL career), third-string QB and fan fave Jameis Winston posted a celebratory photo to his X (formerly Twitter) account after the game. And he picked the perfect photo for the occasion: the iconic preseason grab of him and Dart eating some W's.

Appropriately, the post was simply captioned, "W."

For the uninitiated, "eating a dub" is one of Winston's signature phrases. His pulling it out for Sunday's win is a sign nature—or at least New York—is healing.

We'll see if the Giants can keep the good vibes going next week, when they'll travel to play the Saints in New Orleans.

