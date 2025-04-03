Jameis Winston Pens Thank You Letter to Cleveland After Signing With Giants
Now that he has signed with the New York Giants, ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston is saying goodbye to the franchise that was his home for the last year.
In a post titled "Dear Cleveland," Winston addressed the Browns' "Dawg Pound," and thanked the team's fans for their energy, passion and acceptance during his season at Huntington Bank Field.
One moment he said he'll never forget: "Beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what turned out to be the most iconic snow game in NFL history. The energy, the emotion, the unity—we all felt it. That night was Cleveland at its finest."
"To the amazing men and women who make this city special; thank you," Winston added. "You've made a lasting impact on our lives, helping us rise to a greater calling—one rooted in unity, service, and love. Wishing you continued blessings, prosperity, and nothing but the best."
Read that full statement below:
It's safe to say Winston had a fun season in Cleveland, though it came to a disappointing end. The 31-year-old took over signal-calling duties for the majority of the year after long-struggling QB Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles rupture in Week 7, though he couldn't play past week 15 due to a shoulder injury of his own. Even in that short time, though, he definitely managed to capture the hearts of Browns' fans.
So though it feels bittersweet right now, Winston's move to the Giants is overall a well-deserved W, as he likes to call them. This is a horse that is prepared for battle; and victory will come from Winston.