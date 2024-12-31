Jamie Erdahl Shares Touching Story of Greg Gumbel’s Support Early in Her Career
The sports media world has been in collective state of mourning this week after legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel died of cancer. He was 78.
Tributes have poured in from across the sports landscape, from former broadcast partners to reporters and journalists who were inspired by Gumbel’s hard work and incredible career.
On Tuesday morning, Jamie Erdahl of Good Morning Football shared her own touching tribute to Gumbel. Erdahl had worked on Gumbel’s broadcast team at CBS as a sideline reporter, meaning she shared years of car rides, prep meetings, and game days alongside him.
Erdahl shared the story of her then-boyfriend’s proposal. He had called Gumbel ahead of the trio’s trip to broadcast in London, looking for help to find a window during which he could pop the question. Gumbel helped out, and later congratulated Erdahl on the air for her engagement.
Gumbel was also at Erdahl’s wedding, spending time with her family, and just generally being the beautiful soul that so many people have shared stories of this week.
RIP.