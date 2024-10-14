Jared Goff Surprised Dan Campbell With a Classy Gesture After Lions Win vs. Cowboys
The most inspiring place in the world is the Detroit Lions locker room after a win. That's where Dan Campbell gathers a group of young men to make them believe that anything is possible by giving out game balls to players who did something special during the most recent game.
Sometimes he makes a mistake like he did when he ignored starting quarterback Jared Goff after he played a perfect game, but mostly he says some truly motivational stuff that makes people watching on social media think, yeah, I would bite somebody's kneecap off for this guy.
On Sunday, following a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys, Campbell honored Goff and safety Brian Branch who intercepted two Dak Prescott passes. Right as the team was about to break things down, Goff interrupted and surprised Campbell with his game ball.
"Real quick, real quick," Goff jumped in. "Our f---ing head coach is our f---ing rock. We're in f---ing Dallas in his f---ing place where he played. Game ball f---ing goes to him."
At that point Campbell looked like he was going to cry. Yet another beautiful moment brought to you by Detroit football. Is there anything else so beautiful in 2024?