Jared Goff, Wife Christen Offer Huge Gesture to Help Families in Los Angeles
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, along with his wife Christen, are helping his former Los Angeles community in a huge way as the area deals with devastating wildfires, which have caused at least 16 deaths and the destruction of 5,000 structures, officials reported as of early Sunday morning.
Goff, who played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2016–20, posted an Amazon wishlist link to his Instagram story on Sunday. The Goffs want families who lost their homes in the wildfires to send in their wishlists so they can make a master list for fans to donate to. People directly impacted by the wildfires, or friends of those who were, can send their wishlists to Christen.
This is a really classy move from the Goffs.
The Rams' wild-card game vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night was moved to Arizona at State Farm Stadium as the wildfires expanded across the Los Angeles area. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the Rams could play at their stadium for as long as they need to, if they win on Monday night.