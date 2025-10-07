Jason Kelce Asks Brother Travis the Question on Everyone’s Mind
Jason Kelce cut right to the chase when interviewing his brother, Travis Kelce, for ESPN before Monday Night Football.
The elder Kelce's assignment was a sit-down interview with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his brother, and the opening question was not football-centric.
As the trio sat down, Jason said, "Well, let's start with what everybody wants to know,” to which Travis responded, "Oh God."
Jason continued, "Trav, when's the wedding?"
"Shut the f--k up," the younger Kelce replied with a laugh.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement on August 26, after two years of dating. The future Hall of Fame tight end and his fiancée made an appearance on Jason and Travis's podcast New Heights shortly before the couple announced their engagement.
With Swift's new album out, interest in the relationship is in the spotlight again.
After they got past the opening question, Kelce, Mahomes, and Reid discussed where the Chiefs are right now after an 0-2 start. Kansas City has won two in a row heading into Monday night's showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team has looked better each week.
We'll see if they can continue that growth on Monday night.