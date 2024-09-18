SI

Jason Kelce Hilariously Breaks Down His Viral Dance Moves From Eagles Tailgate

The former Eagle went viral for his fun dance moves on Monday night.

Madison Williams

Jason and Travis Kelce discuss the former Philadelphia Eagles center's dance moves on "New Heights."
Jason and Travis Kelce discuss the former Philadelphia Eagles center's dance moves on "New Heights." / New Heights/Screengrab
Jason Kelce went viral when returning to Lincoln Financial Stadium on Monday night for the first time since his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, but not for any reason having to do with football.

A video of Kelce breaking out some wild and fun dance moves at a tailgate is what went viral on social media. The 36-year-old went hard on a stage while a DJ blasted music.

Kelce dissected the many dance moves while speaking to his brother Travis on this week's New Heights podcast. He started with describing the first move shown in the video.

"I told this to [his wife] Kylie, I said 'That's a new move!'" Kelce said. "Kylie said it's the same as the stomp. She said 'It's just a different variation of your stomp.'"

The move that really had Travis laughing, though, was his older brother's attempt at the running man.

"It wasn't my best running man," Kelce said while his younger brother laughed hysterically. "I've been better at running man."

"Those knees aren't getting up," Travis replied. "You have the greatest running man of all time, dude. I was so proud."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wanted to clear the air for the fans, though, when it comes to the Kelce brothers dancing. He thinks his older brother has always been the better dancer.

"Everyone thinks I'm the dancer," the younger Kelce said. "Dude, you are the f------ most electric dancer I've ever met in my life. You can put a smile on anybody's face by dancing, dude. It is so good. And, when you get in that mode where you go full send, oh my gosh."

The former Eagle turned ESPN commentator explained how the dancing sequence even came about. He prematurely went on stage before the ESPN Monday Night Countdown crew was supposed to be ready, so he had 30 minutes to kill. The music got to him, and the rest is history.

As Travis says in the video clip, this moment provided people with happiness and can be a video to watch on a "cloudy day."

Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

