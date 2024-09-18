Jason Kelce Hilariously Breaks Down His Viral Dance Moves From Eagles Tailgate
Jason Kelce went viral when returning to Lincoln Financial Stadium on Monday night for the first time since his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles, but not for any reason having to do with football.
A video of Kelce breaking out some wild and fun dance moves at a tailgate is what went viral on social media. The 36-year-old went hard on a stage while a DJ blasted music.
Kelce dissected the many dance moves while speaking to his brother Travis on this week's New Heights podcast. He started with describing the first move shown in the video.
"I told this to [his wife] Kylie, I said 'That's a new move!'" Kelce said. "Kylie said it's the same as the stomp. She said 'It's just a different variation of your stomp.'"
The move that really had Travis laughing, though, was his older brother's attempt at the running man.
"It wasn't my best running man," Kelce said while his younger brother laughed hysterically. "I've been better at running man."
"Those knees aren't getting up," Travis replied. "You have the greatest running man of all time, dude. I was so proud."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wanted to clear the air for the fans, though, when it comes to the Kelce brothers dancing. He thinks his older brother has always been the better dancer.
"Everyone thinks I'm the dancer," the younger Kelce said. "Dude, you are the f------ most electric dancer I've ever met in my life. You can put a smile on anybody's face by dancing, dude. It is so good. And, when you get in that mode where you go full send, oh my gosh."
The former Eagle turned ESPN commentator explained how the dancing sequence even came about. He prematurely went on stage before the ESPN Monday Night Countdown crew was supposed to be ready, so he had 30 minutes to kill. The music got to him, and the rest is history.
As Travis says in the video clip, this moment provided people with happiness and can be a video to watch on a "cloudy day."