Jason Kelce Defends Both A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts With Smart Take on Postgame Comments
There's been a lot said about the Philadelphia Eagles' offense ever since receiver A.J. Brown voiced his frustration after Sunday's 22–16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He gave a short and simple answer when asked about what the offense needs to improve on: "Passing."
Many took this as a jab to quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been favoriting handing the ball off to star running back Saquon Barkley this season. Hurts has since publicly cleared the air between him and Brown stating that the teammates are "good."
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke about the situation on this week's episode of New Heights. He understood both sides of the struggle, and expressed how this is an ongoing frustration in the game of football.
"Ultimately, I just think it's two guys that are frustrated after a game in which they didn't meet the standard that they hold for themselves, and they know the offense doesn't meet the standard that it holds for itself," Kelce said. "I know A.J. Brown is a tremendous teammate and a guy that I loved being on the same team with. He's a guy that's highly competitive and wants to win and have an impact on the game, and I think that's what you want in a star receiver.
"The reality is you're always figuring this out," Kelce later said in regards to Hurts's comments about the offense needing to figure things out. "This is the way the league works. No matter where you're at, you're constantly trying to iron things out, make things better, that's the only way you become one of the best teams in the NFL is by continually going through that process."
It sounds like Kelce believes his former team will work through these frustrations.
Regardless of the struggles within the team, the Eagles hold an impressive 11–2 record through Week 14. They will face the 10–3 Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, so we'll see if Brown is thrown the ball more during this contest or not.