Jason Kelce Explains If He Has 'FOMO' for Not Playing in Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl
In his first year of retirement, Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl and competing against his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs. It's a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which the Chiefs won.
Is it weird for the elder Kelce that he won't be playing with his former team, where he spent 13 seasons, against his own brother? Does he have FOMO, a.k.a., fear of missing out?
Nope, Kelce's fine with being retired.
“I wouldn’t say I have FOMO,” Kelce said to TODAY.com. “I mean, obviously, when you’re a former player, you think that there’s always a part of you that wants to be out on the field. You think that there’s always a part that’s going to want to play. But the reality is, I’m very happy with the decision I made still. For me, I was done playing football for a number of reasons."
Kelce will be in attendance at the game in New Orleans on Sunday, though, alongside his wife Kylie and their three daughters, and his parents Ed and Donna. The former Eagles player and his wife, who is a diehard Eagles fan, both shared that they aren't rooting one way or another. Kylie detailed reasons for both teams on her podcast Not Gonna Lie last week, and explained how she will just be "cheering" at the game. Their daughters will be wearing shirts to support "Uncle Trav," though.