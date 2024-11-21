Jason Kelce Broke Down How Nick Sirianni Has Won Back Eagles Fans
If former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has one signature trait, it’s his unabashed honesty. Kelce always tells it like it is even if he sometimes reveals a little too much, like when he’s talking about his own man-breasts (he used a different word to describe them) or the time he pooped in his pants.
Kelce was even among those in NFL media who criticized Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after he taunted fans following a win against the Cleveland Browns. So when Kelce discussed on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights why the negative narrative around Sirianni is changing, people ought to give it a listen.
“Nick was facing a lot of criticism for the end of last year and early on this year,” Kelce told his brother, Travis. “He made a lot of fourth-down calls that just haven’t gone their way, and he faced a lot of criticism for that."
"A lot of fans have been saying, ‘What does he do? He’s not calling plays anymore, what is he doing as the head coach?’ It’s very unfair… That narrative is starting to flip. Obviously when you win games, that’s all people care about.”
Kelce pointed out what he believed was one of Sirianni’s best traits as a head coach: Being a “great communicator.”
“He does a wonderful job in team meetings and communicating who we are as a team, what we need to do, how we’re gonna attack them, what we’re going to be on offense and defense, making critical decisions in the games,” continued Kelce.
“Nick is definitely starting to get back in the good graces of Philly fans even though it was a rough start.”
Knowing the Birds fanbase, many are no doubt willing to play the devil’s advocate to Kelce’s glowing praise of the Philly coach. But with the Eagles on a red-hot six-game winning streak, they may want to stop yapping and start enjoying what’s expected to be an exciting second-half stretch of the regular season.