Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce Drop New Holiday Song With Heartwarming Music Video
Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is using his vocal talents to spread some holiday cheer once again in 2024. And this time, his wife Kylie Kelce joined in on the fun.
Kelce teamed up with former Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata—a trio named The Philly Specials—for A Philly Special Christmas Party, another holiday album that was released Nov. 22. Included on that album was a song titled "Loud Little Town," which features a duet between the Kelce couple who have been married since 2018.
The lyrics and the official music video, released Wednesday night, tell a heartfelt story of a family celebrating the holidays together throughout the years as the children get older.
Jason and Kyle both sing one verse apiece:
It's been a busy month for the Kelce family. Jason Kelce recently announced that he'll be hosting a late-night talk show on ESPN that debuts in January. And last week, Kylie Kelce announced that she is pregnant with their fourth child, growing their family that currently consists of three daughters all five years old and younger.
Just like the last two editions in 2022 and '23, the A Philly Special Christmas Party album is for a good cause. All profits benefit local charities in Philly, including a toy drive for the Children's Crisis Treatment Center and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.