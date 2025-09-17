Jason Kelce Roasts Chiefs Fan Complaining About Eagles’ Tush Push With Perfect Tweet
Jason Kelce has always been one to share his candid thoughts on social media, no matter how crude or NSFW they are. So when the Eagles' tush push debate re-entered the spotlight this week following Philadelphia's Week 2 win over the Chiefs, Kelce was unsurprisingly one of the first to defend the controversial play.
Kelce spoke at length on New Heights about how the Eagles' quarterback sneak is difficult to officiate, which is why Philly got away with a couple false starts in Sunday's game. But, the ex-Eagles center made clear the tush push shouldn't be banned for that reason and instead argued the referees need to do a better job at policing the offensive line before the snap.
One Chiefs fan on X (formerly Twitter) retweeted a video of Kelce defending the tush push and asserted that the NFL should ban the play moving forward. "Ban the Tush Push and free us from all the excuses over a play that takes away from the game of Football rather than add to it. The end," an X user with the handle, @killamaya13, wrote.
Kelce responded to the sore Chiefs fan with the perfect tweet:
"Personally I think this play adds a ton to the game of football," Kelce wrote. "I Would much rather watch this than a punt. Punting the ball and giving it to your opponent is way softer than fighting over a yard and pushing against each other. I guess you like soft football."
No notes.
The Eagles (2-0) will get back to their tush-pushing ways in Sunday's game against the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.