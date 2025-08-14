Jason Kelce Had The Sweetest Reaction to Taylor Swift Gushing About Travis Kelce
In what was the podcast that quite literally broke the internet, music superstar Taylor Swift joined her boyfriend (and Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, on their New Heights show on Wednesday evening.
While the trio hit on many topics during their two-plus hours together, it was an under-the-radar moment in the program that may have been the coolest.
At one point, Taylor began to gush over Travis, calling him a "human exclamation point" and the "enhance color button" on a phone. These kind words elicited the sweetest reaction from Jason, who quickly grinned ear-to-ear before trying to hold back a smile.
Here's a look, via @tayvisnation on X (formerly Twitter):
That's a proud older brother right there.
The podcast—which drew more than 1.3 million live viewers and is now approaching 10 million and counting—also discussed Swift's new upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, her newfound love for the game of football, and Travis's obscure dream pet. You can watch the whole thing here.