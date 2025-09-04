Jauan Jennings Agrees to Restructured Contract With 49ers After Trade Request
The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Jauan Jennings have agreed to an adjustment to his contract that will enable him to receive more money through incentives, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night.
The restructured deal will now add $3 million of play-time incentives to Jennings's contract, enabling him to make as much as $10.5 million instead of the $7.5 million he was set to make on his preexisting deal.
Jennings had requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason, though nothing ultimately came of it. Instead, it seems the team is rewarding him with an improved contract, though they're making him earn it with his play on the field.
In 2024, Jennings was San Francisco's leading receiver. He had 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He signed a two-year, $15.4 million deal with the 49ers before the 2024 season, and is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.
After the team parted ways with Deebo Samuel this offseason, Jennings figures to play a big role in the offense once again in 2025, and he'll be rewarded with some bonuses if he has the year he's projecting to.