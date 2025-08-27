49ers GM John Lynch Offers Major Update on WR Jauan Jennings's Injury, Trade Request
Between requesting a trade from the 49ers and dealing with a calf injury, wide receiver Jauan Jennings's status for the start of the 2025 season has been in question.
San Francisco general manager John Lynch confirmed Wednesday to reporters that Jennings did request a trade earlier this offseason, but that a trade will not be happening. Jennings, who signed a two-year, $15.4 million extension with the 49ers in March 2024, was reportedly unhappy with his contract, which sparked his desire to be traded. After a breakout 2024 season which saw Jennings lead Niners receivers with 975 yards and six touchdowns, Jennings has certainly outplayed his current deal.
“A while ago he did [request a trade]," Lynch said. "But that was a long time ago and we’ve moved on from that. ... We're not doing that."
Lynch did not say that Jennings rescinded his trade request, but simply that they have moved on. He also would not state whether they are in active negotiations with Jennings.
Outside of the trade request, Jennings's status has also been unclear because of a calf injury that has held him out for much of training camp and the preseason. San Francisco opted to keep Jennings on the 53-man roster rather than place him on the injured reserve, which would have forced him to miss at least the first four games of the season.
"Jauan is still working through his calf issue, making progress," Lynch said. "We're kind of like everyone, hopeful but not sure on Week 1. We'll proceed as such."
If Jennings is unable to go Week 1 against the Seahawks, the 49ers will likely be reliant on tight end George Kittle and 2024 first-round pick Ricky Pearsall in the receiving game. San Francisco recently added receivers Skyy Moore and Marques Valdez-Scantling to provide depth to their receiver room, but the team's offensive weaponry is certainly in question as the season approaches.