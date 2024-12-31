Jauan Jennings Block Leads to Fight, Penalties in 49ers-Lions Game
The San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions got chippy early on Monday Night Football.
On the opening possession of the game, the 49ers marched down the field on an 11-play, 61 yard drive they finished with a touchdown. But just before the score, San Francisco faced first-and-goal from Detroit's 3-yard line, and the two teams got into a scuffle.
Running back Isaac Guerendo took a handoff up the middle but didn't gain anything. On the play, receiver Jauan Jennings blocked rookie Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold through the back of the end zone and pancaked him. After the play ended, Jennings stood up and stepped over Arnold, before Detroit safety Kerby Joseph stepped in to shove Jennings, setting off a fight.
Video is below.
The scuffle ended in offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties for Jennings and Joseph after the three were separated. This incident followed Fred Warner taking a shot at Lions head coach Dan Campbell before the game started.
The 49ers scored on the next play as Brock Purdy found Ricky Pearsall open in the end zone for a touchdown pass.