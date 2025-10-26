Jaxson Dart Seen Having Heartbreaking Reaction to Cam Skattebo’s Ugly Injury
On Sunday the Giants traveled to Philadelphia to play the Eagles in an NFC East clash. In the second quarter, trailing the Eagles 14-7, tragedy struck Big Blue.
Standout rookie running back Cam Skattebo caught a pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart out of the backfield and suffered a gruesome ankle injury while getting tackled by a Philly defender. Skattebo had to be carted off the field with an air cast and his entire team was clearly shaken up by what transpired. The awful turn of events seemed to hit Dart particularly hard.
The Fox broadcast captured Dart's reaction to Skattebo's injury after he realized what was happening. The young QB screamed an expletive before taking a knee, clearly in disbelief.
Dart and Skattebo have been at the center of the Giants' turnaround this season. While New York was only 2-6 entering Week 8 the two rookies gave fans real reason for optimism for the first time in years. Dart was a revelation taking over for Russell Wilson as an exciting gunslinger QB who appears to match Brian Daboll's intense energy quite well. Skattebo is a gritty, hard-nosed runner and rose to the occasion in whatever manner asked of him after starting RB Tyrone Tracy got hurt early in the year.
To this point Skattebo has racked up 398 yards and five touchdowns on the ground to go with 189 yards and one more touchdown on 23 receptions. He was forming quite a partnership with Dart prior to the injury and Giants fans were enamored with the pair.
Now it seems all but certain Skattebo's season is over after the ugly injury. Meanwhile Dart has to forge ahead and try to earn a win this week so the Giants don't fall into a 2-7 hole that they would struggle to climb out of this season.
A brutal twist of fate for New York. Dart's face says it all.