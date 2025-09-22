Jaxson Dart Had Classy Response to Question About Giants Fans Booing Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and the New York Giants suffered an ugly loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and during the game fans at MetLife Stadium made it clear that they wanted a change at quarterback as they could be heard booing Wilson and chanting that they wanted to see Jaxson Dart take over behind center.
After a big performance last week in a loss the Cowboys, Wilson was awful against the Chiefs. He threw for just 160 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also closed out the night by having one of the worst red zone sequences you'll ever see. The Giants are now 1-2 after their 22-9 loss and there could be a QB change coming soon.
After the game Dart was asked about the fans booing Wilson and cheering for him when he came in for three snaps during the second half. The rookie out of Ole Miss took the high road, saying: "I was just focused on the play."
Here are his full comments on that awkward situation:
Those were some smart answers from the 22-year-old QB because he didn't need to throw any gas on what seems to be a growing fire.
Wilson has now had two rough games in his first season with the Giants and it feels like Dart is eventually going to get the chance to lead the team.
Now it's just a matter of when that will happen, not if.